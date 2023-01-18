VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $17,168.48 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0020904 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,081.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

