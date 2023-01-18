Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

