Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 431,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Increases Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.