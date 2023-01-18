Vornado Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -1,009.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 2,056,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,612. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 308,072 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

