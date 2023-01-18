Vow Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $136.76 million and approximately $376,914.78 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

