Vow Trading Up 19.1% This Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00004205 BTC on major exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $138.33 million and $406,487.11 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vow has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00428640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.69 or 0.30087389 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00767569 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

