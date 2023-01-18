VRES (VRS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,164.50

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. VRES has a total market cap of $332.63 million and approximately $7,164.50 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.19751753 USD and is up 15.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,078.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

