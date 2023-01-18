W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 739.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

