Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,662,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,686,969 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

