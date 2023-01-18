WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.