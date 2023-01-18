Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barclays PLC owned about 0.32% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $482,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

WFC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 600,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,842,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

