WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.73. 66,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.