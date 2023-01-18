WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

GLW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. 45,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

