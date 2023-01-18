WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 10,354 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 651,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSEW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 15,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

