WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Cigna by 22.2% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 154.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 1.0 %

CI stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,642. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.19. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

