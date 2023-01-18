WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 648,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $253.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

