WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 227,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,211. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

