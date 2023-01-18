Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 804 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 784,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,950,941. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

