Westshore Wealth LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,738,000 after buying an additional 83,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,234. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of DRI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.76. 11,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.