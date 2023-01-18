Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of WINA traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. Winmark has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $264.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.69. The company has a market capitalization of $882.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Winmark alerts:

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 28.1% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Winmark by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.