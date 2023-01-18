WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.37 and last traded at $86.37. 114,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 115,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.20.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.