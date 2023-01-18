WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $306.32 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $306.32 million and approximately $34.27 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,107,569 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

