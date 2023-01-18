Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

