Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Acquires 28,666 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 28,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $28,379.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 498,606 shares in the company, valued at $493,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XOS Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 641,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,890. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 136.53% and a negative return on equity of 55.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of XOS to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XOS by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XOS by 623.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in XOS by 1,011.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

