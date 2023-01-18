XRP One Day Volume Tops $1.46 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $19.56 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003051 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009083 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00428634 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.49 or 0.30086933 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,156,648 coins and its circulating supply is 50,713,323,547 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
