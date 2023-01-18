XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $74.16 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00230548 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00651797 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,668,054.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars.

