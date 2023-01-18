Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 12,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,780,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Yatsen Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

