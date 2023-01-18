Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 12,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,780,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
