Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKLF. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TKLF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

