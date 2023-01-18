yOUcash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $776,002.61 (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.42 billion and approximately $776,002.61 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

