Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $42.58 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $688.36 million and approximately $72.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $42.58 or 0.00205274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,167,912 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

