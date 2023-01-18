Zilliqa Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $399.56 million and $73.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003054 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00429210 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,256.83 or 0.30127362 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00784208 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,077,964,952 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
