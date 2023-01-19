1,265,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Taiyo Life Insurance Co.

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,269. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

