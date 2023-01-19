13,877 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.