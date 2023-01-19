183,840 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 7,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

