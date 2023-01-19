317 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $374.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

