Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 1,746,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

ABT stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.