Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,960. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

