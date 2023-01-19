Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 422 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

