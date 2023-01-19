Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average is $348.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

