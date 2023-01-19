Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $252.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.08 and its 200-day moving average is $222.05. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.