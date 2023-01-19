Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 900 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,464,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after buying an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

