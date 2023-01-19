Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after acquiring an additional 511,885 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 999,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $359.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

