Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,139,000 after acquiring an additional 511,885 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 999,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $359.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.