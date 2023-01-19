Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 4,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.