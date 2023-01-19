Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 738 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

