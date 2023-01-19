AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

ABBV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.93. 105,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $265.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

