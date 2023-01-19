Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Head to Head Analysis

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and LSB Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Abcam alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries 24.07% 44.12% 16.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abcam and LSB Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $336.37 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries $556.24 million 1.83 $43.54 million $2.30 5.40

Analyst Recommendations

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Abcam and LSB Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries 0 1 5 0 2.83

LSB Industries has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 71.77%.

Risk & Volatility

Abcam has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSB Industries has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LSB Industries beats Abcam on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility). The company was founded by Jack E. Golsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.