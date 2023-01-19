ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.75 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and $25,392.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025469 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,716.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

