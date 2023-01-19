abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. abrdn has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

