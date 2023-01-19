Acadia Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

AKR opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

