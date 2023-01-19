ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Trading 3.9% Higher

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.40. 27,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,385,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 86.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,727,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 799,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,157,000 after acquiring an additional 549,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,066,000 after acquiring an additional 498,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $10,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.